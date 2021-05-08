wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademarks For New 205 Live Talent
WWE has filed trademarks for two stars debuting on tonight’s 205 Live. Fightful reports that the company filed trademarks for Ari Sterling (the new ring name of Alex Zayne) and Ikemen Jiro (aka Jiro Kuroshio).
Both men are making their 205 Live debuts on tonight’s show. Jiro is teaming with August Grey against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, while Ari Sterling will take on Samir Singh. The trademark descriptions read:
International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment;
Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.
More Trending Stories
- Details On AEW Dark Wrestlers That Took Part In Recent WWE Tryouts Including Alex Gracia And More
- Note On Why Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Will Be Retro-Themed, ‘Fist’ Set Will Not Be Back
- Britt Baker Reveals That She Had To Take Care of Dax Harwood When He Started Bleeding At Dinner, Harwood Says Baker and Bayley Are Both His Role Models
- Matt Riddle Reportedly Asks For Candy Cartwright’s Lawsuit Against Him To Be Thrown Out