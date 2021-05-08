WWE Files Trademarks For New 205 Live Talent

WWE has filed trademarks for two stars debuting on tonight’s 205 Live. Fightful reports that the company filed trademarks for Ari Sterling (the new ring name of Alex Zayne) and Ikemen Jiro (aka Jiro Kuroshio).

Both men are making their 205 Live debuts on tonight’s show. Jiro is teaming with August Grey against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, while Ari Sterling will take on Samir Singh. The trademark descriptions read: