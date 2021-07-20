WWE Posts Footage of Shanky After Drew McIntyre’s Attack, Jinder Mahal Comments

WWE has shared several photos and a video of Shanky’s brutalized back after he was assaulted by Drew McIntyre with a steel chair on Raw last night. As noted, McIntyre hit Shanky with 20 chair shots which drew some criticism from Mick Foley today.

WWE posted a video of Mahal, Shanky, and Veer after the segment that you can see below along with some pics. In the video, Mahal says, “Drew, you destroyed my bike? That’s fine. This is crossing the line! Like I said out there, karma always comes back.”