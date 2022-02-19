wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg Says ‘He’s Next’ WWE Universal Champion on Smackdown, Ivar vs. Jey Uso Clip

February 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Goldberg Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

– Goldberg made a declaration to Roman Reigns on Smackdown as to who will be the WWE Universal Champion after their match at Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show ended with the face-to-face between Goldberg and Reigns, win which Goldberg said that he realized that Reigns isn’t next. Rather, he said that when it comes to the Universal Championship, he’s next:

– WWE posted a clip from the Ivar vs. Jey Uso match on tonight’s show, which saw Ivar win by DQ after Jimmy Uso broke up a pinfall:

Goldberg, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

