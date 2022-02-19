wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg Says ‘He’s Next’ WWE Universal Champion on Smackdown, Ivar vs. Jey Uso Clip
February 18, 2022 | Posted by
– Goldberg made a declaration to Roman Reigns on Smackdown as to who will be the WWE Universal Champion after their match at Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show ended with the face-to-face between Goldberg and Reigns, win which Goldberg said that he realized that Reigns isn’t next. Rather, he said that when it comes to the Universal Championship, he’s next:
– WWE posted a clip from the Ivar vs. Jey Uso match on tonight’s show, which saw Ivar win by DQ after Jimmy Uso broke up a pinfall:
