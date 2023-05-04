WWE News: Grayson Waller Teases Rematch With AJ Styles, Elton Prince On Pretty Deadly Being Drafted

– Grayson Waller is now on the same brand as AJ Styles, and he teased the idea of a rematch on social media. The two faced off in a match on NXT in January of 2022, with Styles picking up the victory.

Waller was drafted to WWE Smackdown in the Draft, as were The O.C. including Styles. Waller posted to Twitter to simply share a picture of the two from their original match, as you can see below:

– Pretty Deadly are also part of the Smackdown roster following the Draft, despite apparently being murdered by Tony D’Angelo and Stacks in their last NXT appearance. The April 25th episode of NXT ended with D’Angelo and Stacks, who defeated Pretty Deadly in a Trunk Match earlier in the show, at a river and implied that they had thrown the tag team in to “sleep with the fishes.”

Prince shared a photo to Twitter in order to provide some continuity, noting that the river “wasn’t deep enough”: