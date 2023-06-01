WWE Hall of Famer Bobo Brazil Added to Arkansas Walk of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Bobo Brazil is getting a spot on the Arkansas Walk of Fame and had a day in his honor. PWInsider reports that the late WWE legend was given an honorary day late last month in a proclamation by Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Brazil was also added to the Walk of Fame that is located in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

The proclamation read:

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS COME – GREETINGS:

WHEREAS: Bobo Brazil was born in Little Rock, Arkansas as Houston Harris in 1924;

WHEREAS: Bobo is credited with breaking down barriers of racial segregation in professional wrestling

WHEREAS: His career was from 1951-1993. He won over 50 championships including the World Wrestling Federation (World Wrestling Entertainment) United States Championship seven times; and

WHEREAS: He was inducted into the World Wrestling Federation Hall of Fame in 1994 and The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2008;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, Governor of the State Arkansas, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the laws of the States of Arkansas do hereby proclaim May 27, 2023, as

“BOBO BRAZIL DAY”

and urge the citizens of the state to take cognizance of this event and participate fittingly in its observance.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of Arkansas to be affixed this 25th day of May, in the year of our Lord 2023.