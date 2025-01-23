wrestling / News
WWE ID Releases Showcase Match Between Marcus Mathers & Sam Holloway
January 23, 2025 | Posted by
WWE ID has released a new Showcase match pitting Marcus Mathers against Sam Holloway. The program’s Twitter account released the following full match between the two from International Wrestling Cartel, writing:
“The rematch is here!
@MarcusMathers1 vs. @SamHHolloway in the hottest rivalry in #WWEID 🔥
Thanks to @IWCwrestling
#MathersVsHolloway”
