WWE ID Releases Showcase Match Between Marcus Mathers & Sam Holloway

January 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE ID Logo, Rob Van Dam, Triple H Image Credit: WWE

WWE ID has released a new Showcase match pitting Marcus Mathers against Sam Holloway. The program’s Twitter account released the following full match between the two from International Wrestling Cartel, writing:

“The rematch is here!

@MarcusMathers1 vs. @SamHHolloway in the hottest rivalry in #WWEID 🔥

Thanks to @IWCwrestling

#MathersVsHolloway”

