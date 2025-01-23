WWE ID Releases Showcase Match Between Marcus Mathers & Sam Holloway

WWE ID has released a new Showcase match pitting Marcus Mathers against Sam Holloway. The program’s Twitter account released the following full match between the two from International Wrestling Cartel, writing:

“The rematch is here! @MarcusMathers1 vs. @SamHHolloway in the hottest rivalry in #WWEID 🔥 Thanks to @IWCwrestling #MathersVsHolloway”