wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Does Make-A-Wish At Payback, Shayna Baszler Plays WWE 2K23
September 3, 2023 | Posted by
– John Cena completed his latest Make-A-Wish at WWE Payback, and video is online. WWE posted the following video to Facebook of Cena interacting with a couple of kids backstage for Make-A-Wish at the show:
– The latest UpUpDownDown video sees Shayna Baszler continuing her WWE 2K23 MyRISE playthrough:
