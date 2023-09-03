wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Does Make-A-Wish At Payback, Shayna Baszler Plays WWE 2K23

September 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– John Cena completed his latest Make-A-Wish at WWE Payback, and video is online. WWE posted the following video to Facebook of Cena interacting with a couple of kids backstage for Make-A-Wish at the show:

– The latest UpUpDownDown video sees Shayna Baszler continuing her WWE 2K23 MyRISE playthrough:

