WWE News: John Cena Looks Back At WrestleMania 25 Match, WrestleMania Returns on WWE Playlist
March 21, 2024 | Posted by
– John Cena recently took a look back at his WrestleMania 25 match in a new video. The WWE star and actor posted a new TikTok commenting on his match with Edge and The Big Show that you can see below:
@johncena #WrestleMania 25 against #Edge and #TheBigShow! #WWE ♬ original sound – John Cena
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at 45 minutes worth of WrestleMania returns:
