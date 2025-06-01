WWE LFG Talent Penina Tuilaepa Wants To Be Mentored By Naomi

WWE LFG talent Penina Tuilaepa, who was part of season one and coached by Booker T, said that she wants to be mentored by Naomi next. In an interview with Mic Check Mania (via Fightful), Tuilaepa said that she would also like to team with Naomi at some point.

She said: “I’m gonna go real easy. I’m gonna just go straight to it. I need Naomi. I need her to lead me. I need her to lead me. I’m a young gun, she’s a vet. The switch that she’s made has been insane, insane. If it wasn’t for Naomi, it probably would be Lita, just because I love watching her film. I think she’s amazing. She was also like one person. I remember when my brothers would watch WWE, and I’d cry for them to turn it off, because I wanted to watch Disney or something. If Lita was on, I was like, ‘Oh, alright, let’s watch that actually.’ But now I would say Naomi, because I don’t even have to say no more.“