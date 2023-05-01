wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 4.3.23: Smackdown Women’s Title Match, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Bossier City, Louisiana featuring a Smackdown Women’s Championship match and more. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. LA Knight
* Omos def. Elias
* Solo Sikoa def. Sheamus
* Xavier Woods def. Karrion Kross
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green
* Ricochet def. Ivar
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Shotzi
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn def. The Usos
@RheaRipley_WWE #suckit #wwebossier @WWE pic.twitter.com/BRQgEvmBuD
— Sam Jones (@pcguysam) May 1, 2023
@FightOwensFight Bro. @wwe #wwebossier #SundayStunner pic.twitter.com/nouSCJdj93
— Sam Jones (@pcguysam) May 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela On CM Punk Visiting Impact, Says He Can’t Show Up in GCW Until He Sees Rocky Films
- WWE Live Results 4.29.23: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Defend Tag Titles, More
- Note On Why Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Included In WWE Draft and Other Notable Omissions
- Former WWE Writer Details Booking Brock Lesnar To Squash Kofi Kingston