WWE Live Results 4.3.23: Smackdown Women’s Title Match, More

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Bossier City, Louisiana featuring a Smackdown Women’s Championship match and more. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. LA Knight

* Omos def. Elias

* Solo Sikoa def. Sheamus

* Xavier Woods def. Karrion Kross

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

* Ricochet def. Ivar

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Shotzi

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn def. The Usos