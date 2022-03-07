WWE Live Results From Laval, Canada 3.6.22: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, More

WWE held a live event on Sunday in Laval, Quebec, Canada featuring Roman Reigns battling Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the results below for the show, per WZ:

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

* Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler

* Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss defeated The Viking Raiders

* Big E defeated Ridge Holland w/ Sheamus

* Ronda Rousey & Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

* Natalya defeated Shotzi

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre