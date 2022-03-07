wrestling / News
WWE Live Results From Laval, Canada 3.6.22: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday in Laval, Quebec, Canada featuring Roman Reigns battling Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the results below for the show, per WZ:
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal
* Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler
Aliyah vs Shayna Baszler #wwelaval #wwemontreal pic.twitter.com/m1Kj4HwNgN
— Jason 🏒🇨🇦(Penguins 34-14-9) (@AllEliteJarry) March 7, 2022
* Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss defeated The Viking Raiders
Viking Raiders vs Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin #wwelaval #wwemontreal pic.twitter.com/hs7mV4KGTW
— Jason 🏒🇨🇦(Penguins 34-14-9) (@AllEliteJarry) March 7, 2022
* Big E defeated Ridge Holland w/ Sheamus
* Ronda Rousey & Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville
@rondarouseyszn the @RondaRousey hot tag! #wwelaval pic.twitter.com/27H3QVRi0e
— Tom (@TQSherwood) March 7, 2022
* Natalya defeated Shotzi
Shotzi taps out. Natalya is victorious!!! @NatbyNature @ShotziWWE #wwelaval #wwemontreal #smackdown pic.twitter.com/QMDnBFbAQ6
— Jason 🏒🇨🇦(Penguins 34-14-9) (@AllEliteJarry) March 7, 2022
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn
What a match. Ricochet defeats Laval’s own Sami Zayn to retain his intercontinental championship #wwelaval #wwemontreal #smackdown pic.twitter.com/mtogCkB2Xb
— Jason 🏒🇨🇦(Penguins 34-14-9) (@AllEliteJarry) March 7, 2022
Olé olé Olé#WWeMontreal#WWELaval@SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/bn9EsShdGK
— Blizbling (@blizbling) March 7, 2022
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre
Holy shit
I thought @WWERomanReigns had it, wow @DMcIntyreWWE #WWELIVE #WWE #WWELAVAL #WWEMontreal pic.twitter.com/VD6lJZQcQd
— JOFO IN THE RING (@jofointhering) March 7, 2022
