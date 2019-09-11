wrestling / News
WWE Looking To Make Changes To Announce Teams
WWE is looking to make some ‘significant’ changes to their announce teams in the near future once Smackdown moves to Fox, according to WrestleVotes. According to the report, all of the shows will be affected by the changes, which means RAW as well. It also suggests that the two-man booth will return as well.
It reads: “Hearing that significant changes are coming to the commentary teams once the SD to FOX move happens in a few weeks. All shows will be impacted, including RAW. A source has said the return of the 2 man booth is coming.”
Hearing that significant changes are coming to the commentary teams once the SD to FOX move happens in a few weeks. All shows will be impacted, including RAW. A source has said the return of the 2 man booth is coming.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Mojo Rawley Says a Lot of NXT Stars Don’t Consider Raw or Smackdown a Vertical Move
- Triple H Says NXT Opened the Door for AEW to Be an Alternative, Shawn Michaels on Improvements for NXT on USA Network
- Torrie Wilson On Her Famous Bikini Contest With Sable, Her Dad Asking Vince McMahon For a Ride in His Limo
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Steve Austin Trying to Get Back in the Ring After 1997 Neck Injury