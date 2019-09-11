WWE Looking To Make Changes To Announce Teams

WWE is looking to make some ‘significant’ changes to their announce teams in the near future once Smackdown moves to Fox, according to WrestleVotes. According to the report, all of the shows will be affected by the changes, which means RAW as well. It also suggests that the two-man booth will return as well.

