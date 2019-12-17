wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Is Middle-Aged And Broken, Advertised SmackDown Matches, More
– Locally announced for the 12/20 WWE SmackDown event is Daniel Bryan vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.
– Abyss sent out the following photo of WWE producers.
What an amazing @WWE crew!! Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/MEOGByzAvN
— Abyss (@TherealAbyss) December 17, 2019
– Stephanie McMahon sent the following tweet.
Thank you @WWEUniverse for making #RAW and #SmackDown the #2 and #3 most-social primetime series of 2019 respectively (only behind #GameOfThrones), according to @NielsenSocial! What a great way to end the decade!
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 17, 2019
– Matt Hardy is middle-aged and broken.
Terry Funk was middle-aged & crazy.
I am middle-aged & #BROKEN inside.
Gotta get back to being true to what I am. pic.twitter.com/7Dlk0owcll
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 17, 2019
