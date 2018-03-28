wrestling / News
WWE May Have Spoiled a Match Stipulation For WrestleMania
March 28, 2018 | Posted by
It was announced on last night’s WWE Smackdown that Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles against the Bludgeon Brothers and The New Day at WrestleMania. Sportskeeda reports that WWE accidentally revealed that the match will be a TLC match. The WWE App reportedly sent out an announcement that the match will be a TLC match, but then deleted the update. Take this as a rumor for now.