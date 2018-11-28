wrestling / News
WWE Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Notes, Updated Standings, Highlights, & More
– According to Wrestling Inc, Live Facebook Watch viewership for last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge episode peaked at 17,400 live viewers. This is up from last week’s high of 14,000 live viewers
– Here are the updated standings following last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge
RAW:
* Finn Balor and Bayley (3 wins, 2 losses)
* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (2 wins, 3 losses)
* ELIMINATED – Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 2 losses)
* ELIMINATED – Ember Moon & Curt Hawkins (4 wins, 1 losses)
* ELIMINATED – Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 4 losses)
Smackdown:
* Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (4 wins, 0 losses)
* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 1 losses)
* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)
* R-Truth and Carmella (1 wins, 3 losses)
* ELIMINATED – Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 4 losses)
– Next week’s matches will be The Miz and Asuka vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi & Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair vs. R-Truth and Carmella.
– Here are some highlights from last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge.
