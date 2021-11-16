WWE News: The Miz Appears On Today, New Best of Survivor Series Special, NXT UK Ref Gets New Name

– The Miz was a guest on NBC’s Today on Tuesday to promote this weekend’s Survivor Series PPV. You can watch the video of the appearance here. The video is described as follows:

” WWE superstar Michael “The Miz” Mizanian tells TODAY about his new Peacock show “Survivor Series,” a crossover of both WWE Raw and SmackDown. He shares how he differs from his TV persona, how he feels about Christmas trees in November and what fatherhood has taught him.”

– A new Best of Survivor Series video is available on WWE Network and Peacock. The video is titled “Best of Survivor Series: Part 2” on Peacock and is under the “Best Of WWE” option. It clocks in at 169 minutes and has the following synopsis:

Triple H and The Undertaker compete in this collection of Survivor Series Elimination Matches.

– NXT UK referee Artemis has a new name, now working as Olympe Margaux. She posted to Instagram to reveal the name, writing: