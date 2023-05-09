– Showbuzz Daily has the latest ratings data for WWE Superstar Sunday featuring Stone Cold Takes on America and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. Numbers were down across the board for both shows this week, with the NBA Playoffs dominating the cable networks on Sunday.

The latest episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures averaged 383,000 viewers. The viewership fell from last week’s episode, which drew 426,000 viewers. Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. Sunday’s episode drew a 0.11 rating, down from the 0.16 rating for the previous week. Most Wanted Treasures ranked No. 38 for cable originals compared to No. 17 for last week.

Meanwhile, Stone Cold Takes on America drew 282,000 viewers. That dropped from last week’s 339,000 viewers. In the P18-49 key demo, the show drew a 0.09, compared to the 0.10 rating for last week. The show ranked No. 49 for the night, calling from last week’s No.3 6 slot.