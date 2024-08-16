WWE and NCAA Announce New Collegiate Legacy Titles

WWE has announced a partnership with the NCAA to produce new Collegiate Legacy replica titles for purchase. The belts are now available at WWE Shop.

WWE® UNVEILS COLLEGIATE LEGACY TITLE BELTS

Officially Licensed Products Now Available for Purchase at WWEShop.com & Fanatics.com Ahead of 2024 College Football Season

STAMFORD, Conn., August 16, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today unveiled collegiate WWE legacy title belts featuring the official branding and colors of select schools from the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference, including Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Colorado.

The officially licensed products are available for purchase today at WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Additional schools include Oklahoma, West Virginia, Penn State, North Carolina, Michigan State, Nebraska, Florida State, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Oregon and Kentucky.

The collegiate WWE legacy title belts will be on display at Fanatics Fest NYC Aug. 16-18 at Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.