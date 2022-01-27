wrestling / News
WWE Network Executive Exits Company
January 27, 2022 | Posted by
A WWE executive involved with the WWE Network has left the company. PWInsider has confirmed with several sources that Amanda Tustian exited on Thursday. Tustian was the Director of Over the Top Content Operations for WWE Network; no word on why she left at this time.
Tustian began with WWE back in 2010 in creative and eventually took on the position of Coordinator of Talent Development. She became the Manager of WWE Network Operations in 2015; according to PWInsider she was heavily involved in the development, curation and delivery of all content for the Network along with marketing material. She took on her most recent position in September of 2020.
