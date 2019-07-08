WWE Offering Three Months of WWE Network Subscription for 99 Cents

– It looks like the WWE Network is going from $9.99 a month to $0.99 for three months. PWInsider reports that WWE sent out an e-mail today regarding the WWE Network offering three months of the streaming service for only 99 cents. Per the e-mail promotion, fans will get access to the Network for Extreme Rules on Sunday, NXT TakeOver: Toronto, Summerslam, and Clash of Champions in September. The promotion would run through October for their membership service.

PWInsider notes this is likely in effort for WWE to boost their subscriber base through the end of the third quarter and that this could be a “sign” that WWE’s second quarter numbers for Network subscribers are not what they had hoped.

When WWE released its first quarter 2019 financial numbers, it was stated that they projected subscriptions for the streaming service to drop about 300,000 due WrestleMania airing in the second quarter, and fans who came back to the service for WrestleMania would likely leave after the event.

Details on World Wrestling Entertainment announcing its second quarter 2019 financial numbers haven’t been revealed yet.