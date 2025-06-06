wrestling / News

WWE News: New Live Event Added, Tickets For Next Week’s NXT

June 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Live Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has added a new live event next month. The company announced a new Supershow on July 19th in Corpus Christie, Texas. A pre-sale kicks off on June 11th and PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code is WWECC>

– Tickets are now available for next week’s NXT taping at the WWE Performance Center. You can get tickets here.

