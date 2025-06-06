wrestling / News
WWE News: New Live Event Added, Tickets For Next Week’s NXT
June 6, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE has added a new live event next month. The company announced a new Supershow on July 19th in Corpus Christie, Texas. A pre-sale kicks off on June 11th and PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code is WWECC>
– Tickets are now available for next week’s NXT taping at the WWE Performance Center. You can get tickets here.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Says He Wasn’t Happy at WWE Royal Rumble, Say He’s Learned To ‘Walk Away’
- Arn Anderson Recalls Slapping Brian Pillman On Live WCW TV
- JBL Says Logan Paul Is ‘100% Right’ About His Position In WWE Locker Room
- Spike TV Executive Recalls WWE Raw’s Final Episode On Network: ‘It Turned Ugly’