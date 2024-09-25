WWE News: A-Town Down Under Defeat Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander On NXT, Wes Lee & Zachary Wentz Brawl

– A-Town Down Under were victorious in the last match in NXT on the USA Network. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory defeated Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander on Tuesday’s show after Axiom and Nathan Frazer came down to interfere. However, miscommunication from Axiom and Frazer caused Evans to be knocked off the top and Waller took him out, leading to Theory getting the win with A-Town Down.

Frazer and Axiom will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against A-Town Down Under on NXT in two weeks.

– Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee were set for a split screen interview on this week’s show, but the interview didn’t happen after the two brawled beforehand. Video aired on the show from before the interview was to take place of the two talking through hot mics. They went back and forth until Lee told Wentz that he should tell his fiancée Gigi Dolin not to watch. Wentz told Lee not to say her name and he refused to listen, leading to Wentz walking over and brawling with Lee: