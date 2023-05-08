WWE News: AAPI Month On The Bump, Brisco & Bradshaw’s Billy Robinson Tribute, More

– This week’s episode of The Bump will feature Mia Yim and Shotzi to commemorate AAPI Month. You can watch the upcoming episode this Wednesday at 1pm EST/10am PST.

– Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw featured a tribute episode for Billy Robinson on their YouTube channel, described as:

On this special edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, our hall of famers Gerald Brisco and John Bradshaw Layfield pay tribute to who some call the greatest catch as catch can wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots, Billy Robinson. They guys don’t do this alone, they welcome Jake Shannon, owner of Scientific Wrestling and Billy Robinson’s right hand man and the “King Of Connecticut” Matt Granahan, promoter extraordinaire! The guys discuss the career of the legendary Billy Robinson, his impact on each of their lives and on the business of professional wrestling.

– WWE on A&E tweeted the following teaser for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures:

Join the hunt for "Macho Man" Randy Savage's iconic @WWE memorabilia during another all-new episode of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures next Sunday at 9/8c, followed by a brand new Stone Cold Takes on America at 10/9c on @AETV.

– WWE’s official YouTube channel featured a clip from WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, detailed as:

Road Dogg and Mick Foley talk when the new D-Generation X was formed, a night that saw The New Age Outlaws pulverized Mick Foley and Terry Funk to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– WWE also hosted a pair of clips from “Stone Cold” Takes on America with the following descriptions that you can find below:

An incredulous “Stone Cold” Steve Austin attempts to keep up with all the action that comes with taking orders as a fast-food attendant.

Under the guidance of a professional, The Texas Rattlesnake somehow pulls off a figure eight during his first time drift racing.

– WWE featured a Playlist video segment charting the Indi Hartwell/Dexter Lumis story, described as:

Watch the full, two-year love story between Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, from their first kiss to their wedding to their 2022 reunion.

– Pawn Stars posted an excerpt clip with Booker T on their show’s YouTube channel that you can see below, described as:

Rick and Chum mosey on down to Texas where WWE Champion Booker T helps them authenticate a pair of wrestling boots. Will they tag team a deal, or tap out?

