WWE News: AJ Francis Comments On First Trailer For WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, NXT Highlights, Clips From Latest Straight Up Steve Austin

– As noted, WWE unveiled the first trailer for their upcoming A&E reality series WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The series will premiere on April 18 after a special documentary about Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hosts Triple H and Stephanie McMahon send former NFL player AJ Francis on the road to hunt down memorabilia. Francis commented on the trailer and first episode on Twitter.

He wrote: “One thing I made sure to do for this show was prove I’m the flyest wrestling fan on Earth. In this clip alone you have: -Asuka Hat -JOB Squad Shirt -Roddy Piper Hat -New Day Shirt Wait till y’all see how I freak my outfits every episode.”

The first trailer for "WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures" has arrived! It all starts Sunday, April 18th at 10PM ET on @AETV. @TreasuresWWE #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/rg7LZLBRdM — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021

One thing I made sure to do for this show was prove I’m the flyest wrestling fan on Earth. In this clip alone you have:

-Asuka Hat

-JOB Squad Shirt

-Roddy Piper Hat

-New Day Shirt Wait till y’all see how I freak my outfits every episode. 😏 https://t.co/D6ulsOL2uv — FRAN¢ 🎤 (@AJFrancis410) March 10, 2021

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:

– Here are clips from the most recent episode of Straight Up Steve Austin, featuring Charlotte Flair: