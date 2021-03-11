wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Francis Comments On First Trailer For WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, NXT Highlights, Clips From Latest Straight Up Steve Austin

March 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Most Wanted Treasures

As noted, WWE unveiled the first trailer for their upcoming A&E reality series WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The series will premiere on April 18 after a special documentary about Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hosts Triple H and Stephanie McMahon send former NFL player AJ Francis on the road to hunt down memorabilia. Francis commented on the trailer and first episode on Twitter.

He wrote: “One thing I made sure to do for this show was prove I’m the flyest wrestling fan on Earth. In this clip alone you have: -Asuka Hat -JOB Squad Shirt -Roddy Piper Hat -New Day Shirt Wait till y’all see how I freak my outfits every episode.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:

– Here are clips from the most recent episode of Straight Up Steve Austin, featuring Charlotte Flair:

NXT, Straight Up Steve Austin, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures

