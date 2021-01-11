wrestling / News

WWE News: Official WWE Untold Trailer For AJ Styles’ Royal Rumble Debut, Stars Share Best Rumble Moments

January 11, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
AJ Styles Smackdown

– WWE has released the official trailer for the new WWE Untold featuring AJ Styles. The documentary premieres on Sunday and looks at Styles’ Royal Rumble debut back in 2016. You can watch the trailer below.

– In another new video on the WWE YouTube channel, various superstars like Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, and Titus O’Neil share their favorite and most unforgettable moments in Royal Rumble history.

