wrestling / News
WWE News: Official WWE Untold Trailer For AJ Styles’ Royal Rumble Debut, Stars Share Best Rumble Moments
January 11, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released the official trailer for the new WWE Untold featuring AJ Styles. The documentary premieres on Sunday and looks at Styles’ Royal Rumble debut back in 2016. You can watch the trailer below.
– In another new video on the WWE YouTube channel, various superstars like Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, and Titus O’Neil share their favorite and most unforgettable moments in Royal Rumble history.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On Brodie Lee Squashing Him For TNT Title, Their Dog Collar Match, Original Plan For Lee’s AEW Debut
- Steve Austin On The Undertaker Breaking Kayfabe, Broken Skull Sessions Interviews, Straight Up Steve Austin Season Two
- Conrad Thompson On If Starrcast Could Return in 2021, Whether Vince McMahon Would Ever Do the Convention
- Bayley on How It Felt Becoming WWE’s First-Ever Women’s Grand Slam Champion