WWE News: AJ Styles’ WWE Network Pick of the Week, Joseph Conners & Ashton Smith Talk UK Tournament

June 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AJ Styles features in the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video. You can see the video below of Styles going with the Something to Wrestle With podcast:

– Here are new videos of Joseph Conners and Ashton Smith talking about WWE UK Championship tournament. Conners says he’ll be back and better than ever after losing to Smith, who says he’ll fight for himself and his fans:

