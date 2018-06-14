wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles’ WWE Network Pick of the Week, Joseph Conners & Ashton Smith Talk UK Tournament
– AJ Styles features in the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video. You can see the video below of Styles going with the Something to Wrestle With podcast:
The PHENOMENAL @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg wants YOU to wrestle with something brand-new on @WWENetwork this week! pic.twitter.com/B7C4mvaPIm
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2018
– Here are new videos of Joseph Conners and Ashton Smith talking about WWE UK Championship tournament. Conners says he’ll be back and better than ever after losing to Smith, who says he’ll fight for himself and his fans: