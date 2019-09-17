wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross’ Guns of Glory Ad Online, Full Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs EVOLVE 128 Match
September 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross’ commercial for Guns of Glory is now online. You can see the ad below for the mobile game via WWE’s Twitter account:
WWE Superstars @AlexaBliss_WWE and @NikkiCrossWWE are bringing the fight to Guns of Glory! Download today. #ad https://t.co/phxzqsnxj7 pic.twitter.com/Fd8N67L5Rp
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
– WWN Live had posted the full Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs match from May’s EVOLVE 128 online:
