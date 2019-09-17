wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross’ Guns of Glory Ad Online, Full Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs EVOLVE 128 Match

September 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss Nikki Cross Raw 8-19-19 Women's Tag Team Titles

– Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross’ commercial for Guns of Glory is now online. You can see the ad below for the mobile game via WWE’s Twitter account:

– WWN Live had posted the full Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs match from May’s EVOLVE 128 online:

