WWE News: Bayley Looking For New Smackdown Opponent, NXT Name Changes

July 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley Money in the Bank

– Bayley is done feuding with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and wants a new opponent on Smackdown. The Smackdown Women’s Champion defeated Bliss and Cross at Extreme Rules and called out the Smackdown women’s roster for matches, including Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, Ember Moon, Carmella and Sonya Daville, as you can see below:

– The WWE Performance Center website has redubbed several Performance Center/NXT talents. The following stars are listed on the site under new names:

* Nick Comoroto = Nick Ogarelli
* Robert Strauss = Robert Stone
* Rachel Evers = Rachel Ellering

Stone is the former Robbie E., while Evers appears to be going back to using her real name (minus the extra A in “Rachael”).

