WWE News: Bayley Warms Up 49ers Fans at NFL Game, Steelers Share Roman Reigns & CM Punk Meme, Top 10 NXT Deadline Moments
– Seth Rollins isn’t going to be happy about this. The San Francisco 49ers released a video of WWE Superstar Bayley hyping up and energizing the crowd at today’s 49ers vs. Chicago Bears game. You can view that clip below:
Fire us up @itsBayleyWWE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/E8IGQpSxKl
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 8, 2024
NINER GANG! https://t.co/XMWQQ7m78m
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 8, 2024
Bayley’s at the 49ers game today.🏈💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/BIH2kMW8hm
— bayley_fan (@wwe_bayleyfan) December 8, 2024
– The Steelers X account shared a fun meme image after defeating the Cleveland Browns, showing their logo over Roman Reigns when he blocked CM Punk during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. The caption evokes Reigns’ catchphrase, “Acknowledge me!” You can view that post below:
Acknowledge us☝️ pic.twitter.com/61RRufdt7b
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 8, 2024
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Deadline Moments;
