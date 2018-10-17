Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Defends in Last Night’s WWE Dark Match, Zack Ryder Comments on Smackdown 1000 Cameo

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown 100218

– According to Wrestling Inc, the dark main event after last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000 and Mixed Match Challenge saw Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retain her title over Charlotte Flair with a roll up.

– Here is Zack Ryder, joking about his cameo on last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000…

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Smackdown 1000, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Zack Ryder, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading