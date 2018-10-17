wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Defends in Last Night’s WWE Dark Match, Zack Ryder Comments on Smackdown 1000 Cameo
October 17, 2018
– According to Wrestling Inc, the dark main event after last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000 and Mixed Match Challenge saw Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retain her title over Charlotte Flair with a roll up.
– Here is Zack Ryder, joking about his cameo on last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000…
Sorry, @ZackRyder… pic.twitter.com/bY4HClXEes
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 17, 2018
I was on #SD1000…kind of 🤔 https://t.co/Tfqkvk9SW3
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) October 17, 2018