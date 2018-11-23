WWE News: Becky Lynch Responds to Conor McGregor’s Offer For Backup, New Episode of NXT Arrival Docuseries

– Becky Lynch posted to Twitter to reply to Conor McGregor’s offer for backup. As you can see below, Lynch thanked McGregor for the offer of “proper back up,” noting that she has a lot in common with the UFC fighter:

Cheers, Conor. I’m carrying two divisions at the moment, but you know exactly how that is. I hear New York is nice in the spring, though. 🇮🇪 https://t.co/51VSVCCG28 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

– Here is the second episode of the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel’s NXT Arrival docuseries looking at Matt Riddle’s journey to NXT: