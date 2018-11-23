Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Responds to Conor McGregor’s Offer For Backup, New Episode of NXT Arrival Docuseries

November 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown

– Becky Lynch posted to Twitter to reply to Conor McGregor’s offer for backup. As you can see below, Lynch thanked McGregor for the offer of “proper back up,” noting that she has a lot in common with the UFC fighter:

– Here is the second episode of the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel’s NXT Arrival docuseries looking at Matt Riddle’s journey to NXT:

