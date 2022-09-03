wrestling / News

WWE News: Big Names Sitting Ringside at Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes on Road to Recovery Video, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

September 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Clash at the Castle Image Credit: WWE

– A number of big names were shown sitting ringside tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, including WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Also in attendance were the newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Fury announced that he would be attending the event and sitting ringside earlier this week. British wrestling legends Adrian Street and Miss Linda were also shown sitting in the crowd at tonight’s event.

– WWE released a video during Clash at the Castle showing Cody Rhodes recovering and rehabbing from his recent torn pectoral injury:

– The Top 10 SmackDown Moments for this week are now available:

