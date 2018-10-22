WWE News: Braun Strowman Works Live Events As A Face, Roman Reigns Misses Weekend Shows

– Braun Strowman appears to be a face again, as he worked against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at this weekend’s RAW live events. He beat Dolph Ziggler at a live event in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, then ran in to save Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose from Ziggler and McIntyre at events on Friday (Bangor, ME) and Sunday (Boston, MA).

Dave Meltzer wrote about the turn in the latest Wrestling Observer (via Ringside News: “Braun Strowman was a total babyface. He squashed Dolph Ziggler and did a run-in on Ziggler and McIntyre on another show. So I’m presuming that the angle is going to stick from last week and Strowman’s back as a babyface. But who the hell knows? Because again, that angle is kind of like — it’s not like part of a long-term plan it seems to being formulated as it goes. But this week at least it seems like Braun Strowman is a babyface.”

– Speaking of this weekend’s events, Roman Reigns was not a part of any of them. There’s no word on why the WWE Universal Champion had the weekend off.