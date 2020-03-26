wrestling / News

WWE News: Bronson Reed Takes Shot At Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, Latest Battle of the Brands, Trailer For The Main Event Coming Tomorrow

March 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bronson Reed

– In a post on Twitter, Bronson Reed took a shot at Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, who took part in the main event segment on last night’s episode of NXT.

He wrote: “This is like when @danawhite does the weigh ins with the featherweights. Cute.#WWENXT #BIGBRONSONENERGY

– The trailer for the WWE Studios film The Main Event will debut tomorrow. The film itself will arrive on Netflix on April 10. It features appearances by Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, The Miz, Keith Lee, Bray Wyatt, Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix, Otis, Babatunde Aiyegbusi and more.

– Here’s the latest Battle of the Brands, featuring Randy Orton:

