WWE News: Chelsea Green Demands a Recount After Title Loss, Latest Penta WrestleMania 41 Vlog, Full ID Match From ROW
April 26, 2025 | Posted by
– Former WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green is furious after her title loss on SmackDown last night to Zelina Vega. She later proclaimed that she’s been impeached, and in a video she shared on social media, she hangs up her presidential seal at the Dickies Arena. She noted in the caption that she’s also demanding a recount.
She wrote in the caption, “I DEMAND A RECOUNT! CHELS 2025 🫡 🇺🇸 @WWE” You can view that clip below:
I DEMAND A RECOUNT!
CHELS 2025 🫡 🇺🇸 @WWE pic.twitter.com/aQdIZ5A9AF
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 26, 2025
– WWE released the latest WrestleMania 41 vlog for Penta:
– Reality of Wrestling released a full WWE ID match featuring Cappuccino Jones vs. Sam Holloway:
