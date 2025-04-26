wrestling / News

WWE News: Chelsea Green Demands a Recount After Title Loss, Latest Penta WrestleMania 41 Vlog, Full ID Match From ROW

April 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chelsea Green WWE Smackdown 12-27-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Former WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green is furious after her title loss on SmackDown last night to Zelina Vega. She later proclaimed that she’s been impeached, and in a video she shared on social media, she hangs up her presidential seal at the Dickies Arena. She noted in the caption that she’s also demanding a recount.

She wrote in the caption, “I DEMAND A RECOUNT! CHELS 2025 🫡 🇺🇸 @WWE” You can view that clip below:

– WWE released the latest WrestleMania 41 vlog for Penta:

– Reality of Wrestling released a full WWE ID match featuring Cappuccino Jones vs. Sam Holloway:

