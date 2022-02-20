WWE News: Clip of Big E at Daytona 500, Austin Theory Shares Elimination Chamber Selfies

– As previously noted, WWE Superstar Big E was the special guest pace car driver this weekend for the Daytona 500. You can check out a clip of Big E at the race from NASCAR on FOX below. Big E stated the following:

“This is Big, and I am your honorary pace car driver for this year’s Daytona 500! This is incredible! Who let me do this?! Who allowed me to do this?! I don’t know, but I love it and I’m here! And I’m here, and I’m going to drive that pace, oh, you’re going to see some incredible pace car driving! So make sure to tune in. Make sure to get eyeballs on what I’m about to do, and also watch the Daytona 500 because that’s pretty cool. Yeah! Do it! Yeah!”

“Who allowed me to do this?” – A very excited @WWEBigE on being the honorary pace car driver at the #DAYTONA500 (via @NASCARONFOX) pic.twitter.com/G5RtIByog8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 20, 2022

– Austin Theory tweeted out some selfie photos of himself next to his opponents’ chamber pods from the men’s Elimination Chamber match at yesterday’s event. You can check those out below.