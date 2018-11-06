Quantcast

 

WWE News: CM Punk Chants Break Out During Smackdown Taping, Punk and AJ Lee Cast Ballots

November 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The crown in Manchester broke out in a “CM Punk” chant during tonight’s segment of Smackdown. During the taping, Paige cane out and introduced Shane McMahon, sarcastically calling him “the best in the world” in reference to his WWE World Cup win. The crowd immediately booed McMahon and then broke into a chant for the former WWE star. You can see video of the segment from the tapiung below:

– Speaking of Punk, he posted to Twitter to note that he and AJ Lee voted today, encouraging others to do the same:

