WWE News: CM Punk Chants Break Out During Smackdown Taping, Punk and AJ Lee Cast Ballots

– The crown in Manchester broke out in a “CM Punk” chant during tonight’s segment of Smackdown. During the taping, Paige cane out and introduced Shane McMahon, sarcastically calling him “the best in the world” in reference to his WWE World Cup win. The crowd immediately booed McMahon and then broke into a chant for the former WWE star. You can see video of the segment from the tapiung below:

#SDLive spoilers. #WWE #WWEManchester: Paige starts the show by introducing Shane McMahon to a hugely negative reaction – and CM Punk chants! expect that to be edited heavily. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/i7oU9itTnR — Matty Paddock (@MattyPaddock) November 6, 2018

– Speaking of Punk, he posted to Twitter to note that he and AJ Lee voted today, encouraging others to do the same: