WWE News: CM Punk Comments on Tonight’s Lana & Bobby Lashley Wedding, Extras For Wedding Segment, Stock Down

– CM Punk took to Twitter to share his thoughts on tonight’s Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding on Raw. The wedding segment takes place on tonight’s episode, and Punk apparently just hopes it doesn’t cost anyone their jobs:

Be a real shame if someone gets fired. — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 30, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $64.18 on Monday, down $0.74 (1.14%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.54% on the day.

– Squared Circle Sirens’ Casey Michael reports that Solo Darling, Willow Nightingale, Corrine Mink, Karissa Rivera, and Connor Reilly will apprently be extras for tonight’s wedding segment: