WWE News: Cody Rhodes Taking Part in Service Experience This Weekend, SummerSlam 2024 Replica Title Available,

July 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE Smackdown 5-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes revealed he will be taking part in a meet & greet on Saturday, August 3 before SummerSlam 2024. Cody will be packing meals for those in need in Cleveland as part of the SummerSlam Cleveland Service Experience. Details and ticket information are available below:

– WWE Shop has revealed a new SummerSlam 2024 replica title belt that’s now available to order online:

– WWE released a preview clip for this weekend’s Superstar Sunday block on A&E, featuring a new episode of Biography: WWE Legends on Hall of Famer Trish Stratus:

