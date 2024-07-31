wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Taking Part in Service Experience This Weekend, SummerSlam 2024 Replica Title Available,
– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes revealed he will be taking part in a meet & greet on Saturday, August 3 before SummerSlam 2024. Cody will be packing meals for those in need in Cleveland as part of the SummerSlam Cleveland Service Experience. Details and ticket information are available below:
My only meet/greet over the @SummerSlam weekend! And it’s all for the best cause – packing meals for those in need 🍽️ 📸🖊️@WWE @WWECommunity @TheVFoundation
JOIN ME HERE: https://t.co/akNyNgsVkh pic.twitter.com/vsDdhod7TA
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 31, 2024
– WWE Shop has revealed a new SummerSlam 2024 replica title belt that’s now available to order online:
Kick off SummerSlam early with this Limited Edition Replica Title Belt available at #WWEShop! Perfect for any WWE Title collector! #WWE #SummerSlam
🛒: https://t.co/zLe0q8QtBr pic.twitter.com/S5M1sfzoVo
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) July 31, 2024
– WWE released a preview clip for this weekend’s Superstar Sunday block on A&E, featuring a new episode of Biography: WWE Legends on Hall of Famer Trish Stratus:
WWE Superstar Sunday is coming to a close with two female powerhouses 💪
Don't miss the season finale of Biography: WWE Legends with @trishstratuscom followed by @BeckyLynchWWE this Sunday at 8/7c only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/1wSyRvqVYj
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024
