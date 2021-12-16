wrestling / News
WWE News: DDP Plays ‘Stunner or Cutter’ in Broken Skull Sessions Extra, Top 10 Funniest Moments of 2021, Robert Stone on What’s NeXT
December 16, 2021
– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) is the next guest for The Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin. In a new preview clip, DDP plays a game of “Stunner or Cutter,” which you can see below. The new episode debuts on Sunday, December 19 on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else:
– WWE Top 10 Highlighted the Top 10 Funniest Moments of 2021:
– Robert Stone was the guest on his week’s What’s NeXT:
