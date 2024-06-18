wrestling / News
WWE News: Dijak Has No Plans to Jump the Wyatt Sick6, WWE & TMNT Elite Figures
– It appears much like Jey Uso, WWE Raw Superstar Dijak wants nothing to do with the newly debuted Wyatt Sick6. When a social media user suggested that people like Dijak and Odyssey Jones need to preemptively jump the group next week, Dijak wrote in response, “I ain’t jumping s***.” You can view his comment below.
Dijak was drafted to Raw earlier in April. He has not appeared on TV since losing a match to Pete Dunne on WWE Main Event last month. His current WWE contract reportedly expires at the end of June.
I ain’t jumping shit.
— DIJAK (@DijakWWE) June 18, 2024
– Ringside Collectibles revealed new images of the WWE x TMNT collaboration series. The new Mattel WWE Elite action figures feature WWE Superstars tearing TMNT-inspired gear. Wave 2 of the series includes Seth Rollins in Leonardo gear, Rey Mysterio in Raphael gear, and Cody Rhodes in Casey Jones gear. You can view those new images below from Ringside Collectibles:
Cody Rhodes in Casey Jones gear @Mattel @WWE TMNT Elites Wave 2 NEW IMAGES!
Shop the latest #Mattel #WWE Figures at https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles #TMNT #WWETMNT #WWEEliteSquad #CodyRhodes #CaseyJones pic.twitter.com/CzHyHTNDZi
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) June 17, 2024
Seth Rollins in Leonardo gear @Mattel @WWE TMNT Elites Wave 2 NEW IMAGES!
Shop the latest #Mattel #WWE Figures at https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles #TMNT #WWETMNT #WWEEliteSquad #SethRollins #Leonardo pic.twitter.com/ndT35INm1L
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) June 17, 2024
Rey Mysterio in Raphael gear @Mattel @WWE TMNT Elites Wave 2 NEW IMAGES!
Shop the latest #Mattel #WWE Figures at https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles #TMNT #WWETMNT #WWEEliteSquad #CodyRhodes #Raphael pic.twitter.com/msL5FHpEBd
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) June 17, 2024
