WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Hosting MTV’s The Challenge, Coolest Car Entrances

November 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dolph Ziggler

– Dolph Ziggler is set to host the upcoming reunion show for MTV’s The Challenge 32. Ziggler announced the news on Monday, as you can see below:

– WWE shared the following video looking at the eight coolest car entrances in WWE history:

