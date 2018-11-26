wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Hosting MTV’s The Challenge, Coolest Car Entrances
– Dolph Ziggler is set to host the upcoming reunion show for MTV’s The Challenge 32. Ziggler announced the news on Monday, as you can see below:
I’m stepping into a different ring,
a ring of fire…I AM YOUR HOST for #TheChallenge32: Final Reckoning REUNION! TUESDAY 9/8 central @MTV 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QFdxG74tug
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) November 26, 2018
– WWE shared the following video looking at the eight coolest car entrances in WWE history: