WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Upset That His Father Is in Call of Duty DLC, Top 10 NXT Moments

July 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dominik Mysterio Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 39 WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio is not happy that his dad, Rey Mysterio, is among the WWE Superstars featured in the new Call of Duty Season 5 DLC crossover with WWE. Commenting on the reveal on social media, Dominik Mysterio wrote, “@reymysterio is an ass cheeks choice for @CallofDuty”

– The Top 10 NXT Moments for this week are now available:

