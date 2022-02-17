wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew Gulak Pays Tribute to 205 Live, Top 10 Elimination Chamber Moments, The Bella Twins Play World Records Guessing Game
– With the end of 205 Live, former WWE Cruiserweight champion and 205 Live star Drew Gulak said goodbye and paid tribute to the show via Twitter. He wrote, “Thank you 205 Live! And also thank you @powerpoint for being the leading slide show service. #TBT to #205Live”
Thank you 205 Live! And also thank you @powerpoint for being the leading slide show service. #TBT to #205Live pic.twitter.com/xX17cuePPB
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) February 17, 2022
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Elimination Chamber Moments:
– The Bella Twins played a Guinness World Records guessing game with Travis Pastrana on their podcast:
