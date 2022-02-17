wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew Gulak Pays Tribute to 205 Live, Top 10 Elimination Chamber Moments, The Bella Twins Play World Records Guessing Game

February 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew Gulak 205 Live 101717 WWE Image Credit: WWE

– With the end of 205 Live, former WWE Cruiserweight champion and 205 Live star Drew Gulak said goodbye and paid tribute to the show via Twitter. He wrote, “Thank you 205 Live! And also thank you @powerpoint for being the leading slide show service. #TBT to #205Live”

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Elimination Chamber Moments:

– The Bella Twins played a Guinness World Records guessing game with Travis Pastrana on their podcast:

