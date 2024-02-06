– Drew McIntyre mocked CM Punk yet again when commenting on his newly revealed t-shirt with the Punk meme. McIntyre mimicked the line Punk used for his first return promo after coming back to WWE. He wrote on social media, “I’m not here to make friends; I’m here to make money 😏 #WeWantDrew”

– WWE NXT General Manager Ava Raine, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has deleted her X account (via PWInsider) after receiving death threats from The Rock and Cody Rhodes situation heading into WrestleMania XL. Before deleting her account, she wrote, “Can ya’ll just leave me out of this ffs I’m busy running a SHOW. Death threats over a situation I have nothing to do with … bffr.”