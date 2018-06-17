Quantcast

 

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Says Raw Talent On Notice After NXT Takeover, Ricochet & Velveteen Dream React To Match

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter after NXT Takeover: Chicago to praise the show and send a warning to the Raw roster. You can see his post below:

– WWE posted the following videos of Ricochet and Velveteen Dream backstage at NXT Takeover: Chicago reacting to their match. Ricochet defeated Dream after a hard-fought bout at the PPV:

