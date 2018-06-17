wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Says Raw Talent On Notice After NXT Takeover, Ricochet & Velveteen Dream React To Match
– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter after NXT Takeover: Chicago to praise the show and send a warning to the Raw roster. You can see his post below:
I suggest the #Raw roster checks out #NXTTakeOver tonight. Ask yourself if you’re working hard enough & truly deserve to be part of the #1 roster in the world. If the answer’s no, this show will be a harsh wake up call of the talent coming for you..if we don’t eliminate you first
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 17, 2018
– WWE posted the following videos of Ricochet and Velveteen Dream backstage at NXT Takeover: Chicago reacting to their match. Ricochet defeated Dream after a hard-fought bout at the PPV:
EXCLUSIVE: @KingRicochet declares that the spotlight no longer belongs to @VelveteenWWE… #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/vs4PbYaMmh
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018
EXCLUSIVE: @VelveteenWWE isn't happy about the outcome at #NXTTakeOver… pic.twitter.com/UqYErqTiCV
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018