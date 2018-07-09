wrestling / News
WWE News: Extreme Rules Post-Show Announced, Total Bellas Recap Video, Cedric Alexander Talks Hideo Itami Match
July 9, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a post-show for this coming weekend’s Extreme Rules PPV, which airs Sunday on the WWE Network. The post-show will start immediately after the PPV ends. Extreme Rules starts at 7 PM ET, with the pre-show beginning at 6 PM ET.
– The company posted the following recap video for last night’s episode of Total Bellas:
– Cedric Alexander addresses his WWE Cruiserweight Championship defense against Hideo Itami on this week’s 205 Live in the below promo:
Respect is not given; it is earned. @CedricAlexander @HideoItami #205Live #WWEPhilly pic.twitter.com/4O3wQamsKm
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2018