WWE News: Extreme Rules Post-Show Announced, Total Bellas Recap Video, Cedric Alexander Talks Hideo Itami Match

– WWE has announced a post-show for this coming weekend’s Extreme Rules PPV, which airs Sunday on the WWE Network. The post-show will start immediately after the PPV ends. Extreme Rules starts at 7 PM ET, with the pre-show beginning at 6 PM ET.

– The company posted the following recap video for last night’s episode of Total Bellas:

– Cedric Alexander addresses his WWE Cruiserweight Championship defense against Hideo Itami on this week’s 205 Live in the below promo: