WWE News: Fan Poll on Dolph Ziggler’s Chances to Win Without Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey at Kids’ Choice Awards
– WWE’s latest poll asks fan if Dolph Ziggler can win without Drew McIntyre in his corner. As of this writing, the results are:
No. Without Drew, he wouldn’t be on such a roll and may not have the Intercontinental Title: 56%
Yes. He proved he could on Raw when he defeated Bobby Roode: 44%
– WWE posted the following to Twitter, sharing pictures of Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey with their families at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The award show airs tomorrow on Nickelodeon.
