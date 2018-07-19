Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Fan Poll on Dolph Ziggler’s Chances to Win Without Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey at Kids’ Choice Awards

July 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dolph Ziggler Drew McIntyre Extreme Rules

– WWE’s latest poll asks fan if Dolph Ziggler can win without Drew McIntyre in his corner. As of this writing, the results are:

No. Without Drew, he wouldn’t be on such a roll and may not have the Intercontinental Title: 56%
Yes. He proved he could on Raw when he defeated Bobby Roode: 44%

– WWE posted the following to Twitter, sharing pictures of Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey with their families at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The award show airs tomorrow on Nickelodeon.

article topics :

Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading