WWE News: The Forgotten Sons Respond to The Grizzled Young Vets, Stock Update, Full John Cena vs. Kane Ambulance Match

February 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Forgotten Sons WWE NXT

As noted, The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) veterans appeared on WWE NXT last night, and it appears they are starting up a feud with The Forgotten Sons. Following NXT, Jaxson Ryker responded to their tweets and comments, which you can see below.

Ryker wrote on Twitter, “Grizzled Young Veterans… You want to put us on notice. Message received. #ForgottenNoMore [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]” Steve Cutler later added, “Land of the free because of the brave. #ForgottenSons @WWENXT #WWENXT”

Earlier this week, WWE stock opened up to $44.00 per share. Later on Feb. 18 it went up to $46.59. As of writing this, stock is currently valued at $46.56 per share.

– WWE has released a full John Cena vs. Kane Ambulance Match from Elimination Chamber 2012. You can check out that full match video below.

