wrestling / News

WWE News: Former NFL Player Asks Shawn Michaels If He Has a Shot in WWE, Top 25 Hardest Slaps, Mia Yim Plays More RE4 Remake

July 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Deadline Shawn Michaels Iron Survivor Image Credit: WWE

– Former NFL player Julian Edelman asked WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels if he has a shot in WWE:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 25 Hardest Slaps this week:

– Mia Yim played some more RE4 Remake on UpUpDownDOwn:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mia Yim, Shawn Michaels, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading