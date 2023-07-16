wrestling / News
WWE News: Former NFL Player Asks Shawn Michaels If He Has a Shot in WWE, Top 25 Hardest Slaps, Mia Yim Plays More RE4 Remake
July 16, 2023 | Posted by
– Former NFL player Julian Edelman asked WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels if he has a shot in WWE:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 25 Hardest Slaps this week:
– Mia Yim played some more RE4 Remake on UpUpDownDOwn:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Young Has Reportedly Left WWE, Note On Reason Why (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On Taking Lead Announce Spot For WCW Nitro, Why Ric Flair Wasn’t a Good Choice for Creative
- Ted DiBiase Recalls What He Saw In a Young Arn Anderson, Working With Jim Duggan
- Jake Roberts Clarifies Rumor That He Knocked One Of The Wild Samoans’ Eyes In a Match